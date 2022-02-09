Mariner LLC Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,345,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,410 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.0% of Mariner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mariner LLC owned 0.06% of Procter & Gamble worth $188,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,471,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,533,000 after buying an additional 978,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,266,000 after purchasing an additional 235,132 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,759,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,683,000 after purchasing an additional 85,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,804,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,711,000 after purchasing an additional 783,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $159.71. 116,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,228,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.02. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,945 shares of company stock worth $100,341,442 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

