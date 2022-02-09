Mariner LLC Has $69.98 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,289,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,656 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $69,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 383,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,819,000 after purchasing an additional 22,158 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,190,000. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 16,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period.

SCHZ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.19. 5,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,705. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $55.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.39.

