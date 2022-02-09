Mariner LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,144,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 299,414 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Mariner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $124,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $107.88. 103,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,128,477. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.67. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.58 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

