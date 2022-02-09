Mariner LLC Increases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $84,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,736,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,412,000 after buying an additional 16,470 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,221,000 after buying an additional 69,199 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 175,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,428,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $591.26. 16,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,721. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $619.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $596.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

