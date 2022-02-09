Mariner LLC Purchases 3,907,353 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 255.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,907,353 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.4% of Mariner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $271,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Wit LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after buying an additional 5,978,862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,548,000 after buying an additional 3,313,221 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,114,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,866,000 after buying an additional 2,426,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,722.4% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,788,000 after buying an additional 1,980,373 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $50.58. The company had a trading volume of 298,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,549,734. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

