Maro Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $294,666.00 (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 9th. Maro has a market capitalization of $60.03 million and $294,666.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maro has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Maro coin can now be bought for $0.0843 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00041935 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00107329 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 956,559,371 coins and its circulating supply is 711,697,216 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

