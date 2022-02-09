Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.86.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMC stock opened at $155.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.77 and a 1-year high of $175.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

