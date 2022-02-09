Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires New Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.57.

LULU stock opened at $334.40 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

