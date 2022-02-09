Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stock Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 299.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 102,919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 21.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,214,000 after purchasing an additional 24,543 shares in the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

CNS opened at $82.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.17. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.43 and a 1-year high of $101.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $159.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.13 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 87.37% and a net margin of 36.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Martin Cohen sold 120,000 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $9,624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 48.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

