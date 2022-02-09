Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Holdings in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,404 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.08% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the third quarter worth $188,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the second quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCBS opened at $96.28 on Wednesday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.07 and a 1-year high of $96.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.21). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.17 per share, with a total value of $213,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Peter Radzak sold 5,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $457,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,965 shares of company stock worth $363,345 and have sold 11,563 shares worth $1,047,156. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCBS. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

