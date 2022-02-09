Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in MBIA were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 58,493.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MBIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. 69.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MBI opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $862.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56. MBIA Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

