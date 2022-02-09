Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 38,200 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in MBIA were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 323,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 220,801 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,128,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 244,217 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 25,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBIA stock opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. MBIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $862.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.56.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

