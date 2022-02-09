Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 513 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.09% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,934,000 after purchasing an additional 38,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 919,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,082,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,339,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 545,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,844,000 after acquiring an additional 60,618 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

HY stock opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.06. The firm has a market cap of $712.79 million, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $102.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is -38.28%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

