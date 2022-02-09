Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 9,848 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 77.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,848 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in STERIS were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in STERIS by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS stock opened at $230.69 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $170.36 and a 12 month high of $248.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.41. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.39 and a beta of 0.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

