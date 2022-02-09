Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 9,848 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 77.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,848 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in STERIS were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in STERIS by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on STE shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STE stock opened at $230.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 82.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.28 and a 200-day moving average of $224.41. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $170.36 and a 12-month high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

