Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,315 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.09% of Argan at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Argan by 14.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,399,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,903,000 after purchasing an additional 177,879 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Argan by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,793,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,303,000 after buying an additional 18,077 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Argan by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Argan in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,568,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in Argan by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Argan alerts:

Shares of AGX stock opened at $38.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $611.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.53. Argan, Inc. has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $55.99.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $124.45 million for the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 9.10%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

About Argan

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.