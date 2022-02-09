Masco (NYSE:MAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Masco (NYSE:MAS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MAS opened at $59.15 on Wednesday. Masco has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.37%.

MAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.08.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,674 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,448,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,460 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Masco stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,681 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Masco worth $55,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

