MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.56.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get MasTec alerts:

Shares of MasTec stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.62. 4,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,435. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.66. MasTec has a 12 month low of $80.85 and a 12 month high of $122.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 180.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030,445 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,287,000. Peconic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 210.7% during the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 859,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,127,000 after acquiring an additional 582,618 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 684.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,734,000 after acquiring an additional 524,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 213.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 487,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,693,000 after acquiring an additional 331,795 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.