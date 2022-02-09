MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.56.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.
Shares of MasTec stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.62. 4,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,435. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.66. MasTec has a 12 month low of $80.85 and a 12 month high of $122.33.
MasTec Company Profile
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
