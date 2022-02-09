Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) shares traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.22 and last traded at $44.52. 1,681 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,662,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average of $37.56.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,678,000 after buying an additional 129,387 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,618,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $645,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 623.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 37,130 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

