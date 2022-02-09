MAX Exchange Token Price Up 3.9% This Week (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $901,281.62 and approximately $43,040.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000889 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,644.46 or 0.99983977 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00069296 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.24 or 0.00260323 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014956 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.04 or 0.00327055 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.79 or 0.00154060 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006286 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001240 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001445 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

