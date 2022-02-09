Maxcoin Trading 15.4% Lower Over Last Week (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $466,421.23 and approximately $12.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,644.46 or 0.99983977 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00069296 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.24 or 0.00260323 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014956 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.04 or 0.00327055 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.79 or 0.00154060 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006286 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004246 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001240 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

