McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,659 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 18.4% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 3.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 80,949 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,421,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.23. 79,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,703,858. The company has a market cap of $125.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.78 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $161.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.47.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.