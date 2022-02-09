McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.1% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.23. 74,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,526,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $143.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.57 and a 200-day moving average of $120.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.31.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.