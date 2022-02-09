McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Purchases 24 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

NYSE UNH traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $497.57. 37,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,877,926. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $509.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

