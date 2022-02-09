McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,107 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,107 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,710,000 after buying an additional 50,677 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of General Motors by 8.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 12.2% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of General Motors by 476.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after buying an additional 326,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its position in General Motors by 168.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,112 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,297,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a twelve month low of $47.07 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

