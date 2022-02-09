McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $224.90

Shares of McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 224.90 ($3.04) and traded as low as GBX 223 ($3.02). McKay Securities shares last traded at GBX 226 ($3.06), with a volume of 120,049 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 225.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 224.90. The stock has a market cap of £204.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. McKay Securities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

McKay Securities Plc is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of office, industrial and logistics buildings within proven markets of South East England and London.

