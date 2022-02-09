MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) Position Lessened by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,236 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 1.88% of MDH Acquisition worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MDH Acquisition by 480.2% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 695,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 575,982 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in MDH Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,505,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MDH Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $985,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in MDH Acquisition by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in MDH Acquisition by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 46,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDH stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. MDH Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80.

MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in transportation and logistics, telecommunications, financial services, and professional services industries.

