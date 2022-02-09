MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Major Shareholder General L.P. Standard Purchases 4,900 Shares of Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,921.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, General L.P. Standard purchased 7,991 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $40,514.37.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, General L.P. Standard bought 2,100 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $11,907.00.

On Monday, January 31st, General L.P. Standard purchased 1,600 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $8,176.00.

On Friday, January 28th, General L.P. Standard purchased 1,700 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $8,466.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, General L.P. Standard purchased 4,210 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $22,186.70.

On Monday, January 24th, General L.P. Standard purchased 10,479 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $54,805.17.

On Thursday, January 20th, General L.P. Standard purchased 2,723 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $17,045.98.

On Tuesday, January 18th, General L.P. Standard bought 8,325 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,284.00.

On Friday, January 14th, General L.P. Standard purchased 12,591 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $72,901.89.

On Wednesday, January 12th, General L.P. Standard purchased 3,000 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $19,050.00.

NASDAQ:MDIA opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

MediaCo Company Profile

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

