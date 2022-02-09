MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) Shares Acquired by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) by 1,192.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650,118 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in MedTech Acquisition were worth $6,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 132,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 67,730 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MedTech Acquisition by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTAC remained flat at $$9.88 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,487. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $11.18.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

