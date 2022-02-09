Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of MHSDF stock opened at $3.25 on Monday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18.
Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (MHSDF)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.