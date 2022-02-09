MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MELI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,887.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,050.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 660.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $957.60 and a 52-week high of $2,006.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,147.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,479.90.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

