Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Metro (ETR:B4B3) received a €9.00 ($10.34) price objective from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on B4B3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($11.03) price objective on Metro in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($12.07) price objective on Metro in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €10.20 ($11.72) price objective on Metro in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.49) price objective on Metro in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.84) price target on Metro in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.08 ($11.58).

B4B3 traded up €0.55 ($0.63) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €9.95 ($11.44). 160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.61. Metro has a fifty-two week low of €9.75 ($11.21) and a fifty-two week high of €13.00 ($14.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €11.10.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

