Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Sets New 1-Year High at $201.06

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $201.06 and last traded at $199.81, with a volume of 8289 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $196.32.

MIDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.13.

Get Middleby alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.63. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,388,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Middleby by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 38,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Middleby by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Middleby by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.