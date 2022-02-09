MileVerse (MVC) Price Tops $0.0224 on Major Exchanges

MileVerse (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 9th. Over the last week, MileVerse has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. MileVerse has a market capitalization of $39.81 million and approximately $15.06 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MileVerse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00049948 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.46 or 0.07234301 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00052597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,054.29 or 0.99767221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00055166 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006422 BTC.

About MileVerse

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,775,221,629 coins. MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse . MileVerse’s official website is mileverse.com . MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

MileVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MileVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MileVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MileVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

