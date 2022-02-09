Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,663,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 340,848 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 5.00% of Minerals Technologies worth $116,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,615,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $478,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,707,000 after acquiring an additional 64,156 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $676,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CL King decreased their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $70.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.59 and a 52 week high of $88.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.18.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.12%.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

