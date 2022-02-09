Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) PT Lowered to $87.00

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) had its price target lowered by analysts at CL King from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. CL King’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $70.77 on Monday. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $64.59 and a 1 year high of $88.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.18.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $638,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,754 shares of company stock worth $2,510,492 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

