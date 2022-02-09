Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Get Minerva Surgical alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UTRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Minerva Surgical in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Minerva Surgical in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Minerva Surgical in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.70.

NASDAQ UTRS opened at $5.17 on Friday. Minerva Surgical has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerva Surgical will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David M. Clapper purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $123,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerva Surgical (UTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.