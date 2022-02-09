Mist Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Mist has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and $1.71 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mist has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for $0.0620 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00041236 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00107467 BTC.

About Mist

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

