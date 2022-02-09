Mitel Networks (TSE:MNW) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.78

Shares of Mitel Networks Co. (TSE:MNW) (NASDAQ:MITL) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.78 and traded as low as C$14.78. Mitel Networks shares last traded at C$14.78, with a volume of 408,390 shares traded.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Mitel Networks Company Profile (TSE:MNW)
