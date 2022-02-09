MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

MKS Instruments has increased its dividend by 10.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. MKS Instruments has a dividend payout ratio of 6.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MKS Instruments to earn $13.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.47. The stock had a trading volume of 667 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,686. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.83. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $138.70 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKSI. KeyCorp began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MKS Instruments stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

