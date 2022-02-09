Model N (NYSE:MODN) Announces Earnings Results

Model N (NYSE:MODN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MODN stock opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $159,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $470,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,215 shares of company stock worth $806,837 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Model N stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.35% of Model N worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MODN. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Model N has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

