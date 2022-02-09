Mohawk Industries (MHK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.93 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $153.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $146.86 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Barclays downgraded Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mohawk Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Mohawk Industries worth $65,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

