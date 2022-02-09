Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.95 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will report sales of $21.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.50 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Molecular Templates reported sales of $3.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 527.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year sales of $42.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.70 million to $58.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $26.17 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $48.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.69 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 417.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTEM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,060. Molecular Templates has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 38.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 764.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 374.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

