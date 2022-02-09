Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing Sells 29,638 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $11,833,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Michael Hsing sold 6,273 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total value of $3,471,603.66.

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $17.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $422.81. 363,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,681. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $459.27 and its 200-day moving average is $485.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.51 and a 52 week high of $580.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $535.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

