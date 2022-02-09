Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Sells $681,904.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) insider Deming Xiao sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $681,904.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, November 30th, Deming Xiao sold 4,366 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $2,444,960.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $247,660.00.

MPWR stock traded up $17.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $422.81. 363,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,681. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.01. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.51 and a 1-year high of $580.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $535.78.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.