Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Trading Down 4.8%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) fell 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. 157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 70,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million. Montauk Renewables had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Montauk Renewables by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

