Moody’s (MCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Moody’s to post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MCO opened at $338.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $272.60 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $370.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.27.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $527,996 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moody’s stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,904 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.08% of Moody’s worth $730,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.