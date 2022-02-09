Morgan Stanley Acquires 205,505 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,505 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.60% of Accenture worth $3,228,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.87.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $10.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $355.18. 76,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,119. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $371.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $244.44 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total transaction of $1,776,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,400 shares of company stock worth $9,970,991. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.