Morgan Stanley Boosts Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $65.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.17% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.07.
Shares of BK stock opened at $63.62 on Monday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $41.40 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,879,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 217,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after buying an additional 15,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 23,990 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bank of New York Mellon
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.
