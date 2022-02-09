Morgan Stanley Boosts Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $65.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.07.

Shares of BK stock opened at $63.62 on Monday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $41.40 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,879,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 217,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after buying an additional 15,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 23,990 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

