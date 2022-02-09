Morgan Stanley Boosts GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target to $70.00

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GFS. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,103. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93. GlobalFoundries has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $73.25.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GlobalFoundries will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFS. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,440,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth about $9,767,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter worth about $6,150,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,383,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,846,000.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

